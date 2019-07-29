Bass, Johnson spur West Michigan to 9-1 win over Great Lakes

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Cooper Johnson doubled and singled, and Brad Bass tossed seven scoreless innings as the West Michigan Whitecaps beat the Great Lakes Loons 9-1 on Monday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Whitecaps and a seven-game winning streak for the Loons.

Bass (3-2) allowed four hits while striking out four and walking two to pick up the win.

West Michigan started the scoring in the second inning when Johnson hit an RBI double to score Ulrich Bojarski.

West Michigan later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run third, when Daniel Reyes hit a two-run double to help finish off the blowout.

Robinson Ortiz (1-5) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked four.

Despite the loss, Great Lakes is 9-4 against West Michigan this season.