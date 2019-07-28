Tovar’s single leads Salt Lake to 10-4 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Wilfredo Tovar hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 10-4 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday.

The single by Tovar, part of a five-run inning, gave the Bees a 5-3 lead before Nick Franklin hit a three-run home run later in the inning.

Zac Ryan (2-1) got the win in relief while Ben Bowden (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Yonathan Daza doubled and singled four times, scoring two runs for the Isotopes.