Vargas, Young lift Reno over Fresno 10-6

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Ildemaro Vargas doubled and singled four times, scoring two runs as the Reno Aces beat the Fresno Grizzlies 10-6 on Sunday. The Aces swept the three-game series with the win.

Andy Young homered and singled with two RBIs for Reno.

Down 2-1 in the third, Reno took the lead when Abraham Almonte hit a two-run double.

Fresno answered in the bottom of the inning when Jake Noll hit a three-run home run to grab a two-run lead.

Bradin Hagens (3-0) got the win in relief while Fresno starter Logan Ondrusek (4-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.