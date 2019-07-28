Sports
Cordoba hits walk-off single in 10th, Lake Elsinore beats Inland Empire 4-3
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Allen Cordoba hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Lake Elsinore Storm defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 4-3 on Sunday. With the victory, the Storm swept the three-game series.
Xavier Edwards scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an out and then went to third on a single by Cordoba.
The 66ers tied the game 3-3 when Gareth Morgan hit a two-run single in the seventh.
Cordoba singled three times, driving home two runs in the win.
Elliot Ashbeck (5-2) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Zack Kelly (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.
