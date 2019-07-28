Gasper’s homer leads Charleston to 11-4 win over Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Mickey Gasper hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to an 11-4 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Sunday.

The home run by Gasper scored Canaan Smith to give the RiverDogs a 2-1 lead.

The Shorebirds took the lead in the fifth inning when Jaylen Ferguson and Ryne Ogren hit RBI singles.

Charleston later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run sixth, when Ryan Lidge hit an RBI single, scoring Gasper to help put the game away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dalton Lehnen (3-1) got the win in relief while Delmarva starter Ryan Wilson (5-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Adam Hall singled three times for the Shorebirds.