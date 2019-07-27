Farhat’s single leads Lake County over Bowling Green in 10 innings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Cody Farhat hit a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Lake County Captains to a 7-5 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Saturday.

The single by Farhat scored Jose Fermin and Quentin Holmes.

Farhat homered and singled, driving in three runs in the win.

Kyle Marman (4-2) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Joel Peguero (3-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jonathan Aranda doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Hot Rods. Ford Proctor doubled and singled, scoring two runs.