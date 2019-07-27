Aparicio, Simmons lift Williamsport over Batavia 7-0

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Juan Aparicio tripled, doubled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Williamsport Crosscutters defeated the Batavia Muckdogs 7-0 on Saturday.

Kendall Simmons homered and singled for Williamsport.

Williamsport started the scoring in the second inning when Rudy Rott hit an RBI single and Hunter Hearn scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Crosscutters later added runs in four additional innings to finish off the shutout.

Adam Leverett (1-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Batavia starter Easton Lucas (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Muckdogs were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Crosscutters' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.