Sports
Brown hits walk-off double, Florida beats Daytona 2-1
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Logan Brown had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Florida Fire Frogs beat the Daytona Tortugas 2-1 on Saturday.
The Tortugas took a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth when Andy Sugilio hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Drew Mount.
Starters Nolan Kingham and Mac Sceroler turned in great performances for Florida and Daytona, respectively. Kingham went 8 2/3 innings, allowing one run and seven hits while striking out nine. Sceroler went six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven and walking one.
Sean McLaughlin (2-2) got the win in relief while Andy Cox (2-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
For the Tortugas, Alejo Lopez singled three times.
Comments