Orioles grab early lead, power past Angels in 9-3 win

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Asher Wojciechowski throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. AP Photo

Asher Wojciechowski was the benefactor of an early seven-run lead given to him by his Baltimore teammates. He returned the favor with seven strong innings in a lopsided win.

Wojciechowski was superb and Renato Núñez and Trey Mancini homered for the Orioles in their 9-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

He earned his first win with the Orioles against Boston on Sunday, and had another quality start against the Angels, two teams trying to keep wild-card playoff hopes alive.

"I took that start and rolled with it," Wojciechowski said. "Just kind of building confidence and executing pitches. Just on a good roll right now and in sync with my mechanics and executing pitches. I feel like when I do that, I'll have success."

Núñez hit a three-run homer, his 25th of the season, in a six-run second inning for the Orioles, who had a rare 7-0 lead. Mancini hit a two-run homer, his 24th, in the ninth to pad the final margin.

The 30-year-old Wojciechowski (2-3) allowed three hits on two runs and struck out six. He retired the first 11 batters he faced. Shohei Ohtani had the first hit of the game with a triple to the right-field corner with two outs in the fourth inning.

Wojciechowski was acquired in a trade from Cleveland in July but was in Triple-A Columbus all season before the trade.

The Orioles (34-69) earned at least a split of the four-game series by winning the first two games of the series.

Anthony Santander had three hits, three RBIs and one run scored.

After a six-hour, 19-minute, 16-inning game the night before, both teams had a tired bullpen. The Angels recalled Nick Tropeano from Triple-A Salt Lake to make his first start of the season and third appearance. The right-hander struggled with his command and hit the first batter of the game. In the second inning, he allowed six runs on three hits, including the home run by Núñez.

The Orioles had better results from their starter.

"I know I need to go deep and give the bullpen a rest," Wojciechowski said. "Every single game I'm trying to do that, go as deep as I can. Get quick outs. I wouldn't say it's anything extra because you don't want to put any extra pressure on yourself. You just want to do your job and execute pitches."

Wojciechowski had gone home and to bed before Thursday's game was over in order to rest well before his start.

"I left in the 12th inning, about 11:45, almost midnight," he said. "I left, and I was following it until about the 15th and went to bed. I checked it this morning and saw we won. I was excited to see Wilky (Stevie Wilkerson) get the save. Just wanted to get another win today."

Tropeano (0-1) settled after his first two innings, pitching three more innings, and didn't allow another run. The Angels had several relief pitchers who had thrown three consecutive days and they used 10 pitchers the day before.

Tropeano allowed seven earned runs on six hits in five innings on 103 pitches. He also walked three.

"He got behind some of the hitters early," Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. "It was really the second inning that hurt him, the six runs. It was getting behind. Right out of the gate, (Jonathan) Villar gets hit by the pitch on the breaking ball. I think the first two runs were breaking ball, walk, stolen base and score. Second inning you remove it, and we have a ballgame."

Rookie Matt Thaiss hit a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth inning to get the Angels on the board, and Justin Upton hit a solo home run in the ninth.

HOME RUN TROTS

Mancini has hit home runs in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. It's the second-longest home run streak by an Orioles player this season. Nunez hit home runs in four consecutive games May 22-25.

FALSE ALARM

Players and coaches hoped to sleep in Friday after the marathon game the Orioles won in 16 innings. However, some of the Orioles players were woken up in the morning by a fire alarm at the team hotel. Manager Brandon Hyde was not among those with an unwanted wakeup call. "I woke up about noon," Hyde said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: LHP John Means (strained left biceps) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 25. Brandon Hyde said he expects he'll miss just one start ... RHP Nate Karns (right forearm strain) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment.

Angels: C Jonathan Lucroy (broken nose, concussion) will start a rehab assignment with the Single-A Inland 66ers on Saturday ... Noe Ramirez (illness) was available to pitch Friday but didn't. He was sick Thursday and wasn't at Angel Stadium. He believed he had food poisoning.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Aaron Brooks (0-1, 6.00 ERA) has seen the Orioles win two of his three starts since being claimed off waivers by Oakland. Brooks gave up six earned runs in a loss to Arizona in his last start on Monday.

Angels: TBD.