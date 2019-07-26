Bissonette, Morrow lead the way for Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Josh Bissonette doubled and singled twice as the Bristol Pirates beat the Elizabethton Twins 3-2 on Friday.

Matt Morrow doubled and singled for Bristol.

Bristol started the scoring in the second inning when Ethan Goforth hit a solo home run.

After Bristol added two runs in the third, the Twins cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Matt Wallner hit an RBI double, bringing home Parker Phillips.

The Twins saw their comeback attempt come up short after Phillips hit an RBI single, scoring Charles Mack in the ninth inning to cut the Bristol lead to 3-2.

Bristol starter Luis Ortiz (2-1) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up three runs and four hits over two innings.

The Twins failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Wallner doubled twice and singled for the Twins.