Gosewisch leads San Antonio to 9-1 win over Iowa

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Tuffy Gosewisch homered and had two hits as the San Antonio Missions defeated the Iowa Cubs 9-1 on Thursday.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, San Antonio added to its lead when Hernan Perez hit a solo home run and Lucas Erceg hit an RBI single.

The Missions later added four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

San Antonio right-hander Bubba Derby (5-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Matt Swarmer (5-10) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dixon Machado homered and singled for the Cubs.