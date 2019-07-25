Hill’s homer leads Erie to 5-1 win over Trenton

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Derek Hill hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 5-1 win over the Trenton Thunder in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The home run by Hill gave the SeaWolves a 1-0 lead.

After Erie added three runs, the Thunder cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Chris Gittens hit an RBI single, driving in Ben Ruta.

The SeaWolves tacked on another run in the sixth when Josh Lester hit a solo home run.

Erie right-hander Anthony Castro (4-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Janson Junk (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up four runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The SeaWolves swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 9-8.