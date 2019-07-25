Sports
McBride hits walk-off single in 10th, Lehigh Valley beats Toledo 5-4
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Matt McBride hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 5-4 on Thursday.
Austin Listi scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Deivy Grullon.
The IronPigs tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth when Ali Castillo hit a two-run single.
The IronPigs had five relievers combine to throw 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Connor Brogdon (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Daniel Stumpf (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.
For the Mud Hens, Dustin Peterson singled twice, also stealing a base.
