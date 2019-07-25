Morales, Belzer and McCarville shut out AZL Royals, AZL Brewers Blue wins 4-0

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Karlos Morales, Nick Belzer and Keegan McCarville combined for a shutout as the AZL Brewers Blue defeated the AZL Royals 4-0 on Thursday.

Belzer (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing three hits over seven scoreless innings. Cruz Noriega (2-1) went three innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

AZL Brewers Blue went up 2-0 in the sixth after Jackie Urbaez hit an RBI single, scoring Alex Hall.

The AZL Brewers Blue later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Luis Silva hit an RBI single, while Orveo Saint hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Arbert Cipion doubled and singled, also stealing two bases in the win.

The AZL Royals were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the AZL Brewers Blue's staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.