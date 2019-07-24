Sports
Kivlehan’s homer leads Buffalo to 8-4 win over Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Patrick Kivlehan hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to an 8-4 win over the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday.
The home run by Kivlehan, part of a four-run inning, gave the Bisons a 7-4 lead before Alen Hanson hit an RBI double later in the inning.
Conor Fisk (3-5) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Thyago Vieira (5-3) took the loss in the International League game.
Zack Collins doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the Knights. Tim Anderson singled three times.
With the win, Buffalo improved to 4-2 against Charlotte this season.
Comments