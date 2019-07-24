Stauffer, Vespi and Bautista shut out Greenville, Delmarva wins 2-0

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Adam Stauffer, Nick Vespi and Felix Bautista combined for a shutout as the Delmarva Shorebirds topped the Greenville Drive 2-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Vespi (6-5) went two scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one to pick up the win. Angel Padron (1-6) went three innings, allowing one run and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Delmarva scored its runs when Jaylen Ferguson hit an RBI double in the third inning and Cody Roberts hit an RBI single in the sixth.

The Drive were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Shorebirds' staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.

The Shorebirds swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-0.