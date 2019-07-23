O’Hearn, Bonifacio lift Omaha over Round Rock 9-2

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Ryan O'Hearn homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Omaha Storm Chasers topped the Round Rock Express 9-2 on Tuesday.

Jorge Bonifacio homered and singled twice with two runs for Omaha.

Omaha scored in six different innings in the victory, including the seventh, when Jecksson Flores and Chase d'Arnaud hit RBI singles.

Jake Kalish (7-5) got the win in relief while Round Rock starter Framber Valdez (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Despite the loss, Round Rock is 7-3 against Omaha this season.