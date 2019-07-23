Thompson, Corcino lead Salem to 7-0 win over Winston-Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Edgar Corcino hit a three-run home run and had two hits, and Dylan Thompson allowed just two hits over six innings as the Salem Red Sox topped the Winston-Salem Dash 7-0 on Tuesday.

Thompson (3-7) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two.

Salem started the scoring in the second inning when Charlie Madden hit an RBI double and Nick Lovullo hit an RBI single.

Salem later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Konnor Pilkington (2-7) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

The Dash were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Red Sox's staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.