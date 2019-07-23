Fitzgerald’s triple leads Salem-Keizer to 6-5 win over Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Tyler Fitzgerald hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 6-5 win over the Boise Hawks on Monday. The Volcanoes swept the six-game series with the win.

The triple by Fitzgerald came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Volcanoes a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Alexander Canario hit a two-run double.

Boise cut the deficit to one after Aaron Schunk hit a two-run single in the seventh inning and Schunk hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Abel Adames (1-0) got the win in relief while Wander Cabrera (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Salem-Keizer improved to 10-2 against Boise this season.