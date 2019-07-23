Cuevas leads AZL Cubs 1 to 7-3 win over AZL Royals

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Yovanny Cuevas singled twice as the AZL Cubs 1 topped the AZL Royals 7-3 on Tuesday.

Down 3-0 in the fourth, AZL Royals cut into the lead when Edickson Soto hit a sacrifice fly and Paul Mondesi hit an RBI single.

AZL Cubs 1 answered in the next half-inning, scoring two runs to extend its lead. Ezequiel Pagan and Oswaldo Pina both drove in runs en route to the three-run lead.

The AZL Cubs 1 later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Fabian Pertuz scored on a groundout, while Pagan scored on an error in the seventh.

Raidel Orta (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Royals starter Luis Barroso (2-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.