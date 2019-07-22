Wilson, Brodey lift Binghamton over Reading 3-2

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Quinn Brodey homered and had two hits, and Tommy Wilson pitched six scoreless innings as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 3-2 on Monday.

Wilson (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing two hits.

Binghamton broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when Brodey hit a solo home run and Patrick Mazeika hit an RBI single.

After Binghamton added a run in the eighth on a double by Gavin Cecchini, the Fightin Phils cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Mickey Moniak hit an RBI single and Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly.

JoJo Romero (4-4) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.