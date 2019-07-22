Shortridge, Mitchell lead Bradenton to 7-3 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Aaron Shortridge tossed a five-hit complete game and Cal Mitchell hit a two-run home run and had three hits, as the Bradenton Marauders topped the Clearwater Threshers 7-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Shortridge (5-4) allowed three runs while striking out eight and walking three to pick up the win.

With the game tied 3-3, the Marauders took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth inning. Mitchell hit a two-run home run en route to the four-run lead.

Kyle Arjona (1-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Bradenton improved to 6-3 against Clearwater this season.