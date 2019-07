Peaty, Canadian teen win breaststroke titles at world swims

Britain's Adam Peaty reacts after winning the men's 100m breaststroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Monday, July 22, 2019. AP Photo

Adam Peaty became the first man to win a third 100-meter breaststroke title at the world swimming championships on Monday night. A Canadian teenager grabbed a share of the spotlight by upsetting Swedish star Sarah Sjostrom in the women's 100 breast.

Peaty claimed the title in 57.14 seconds, a night after he became the first man to break 57 seconds in the semifinals. The British swimmer was under his own world-record pace at the turn before coming home a full body-length in front and 1.32 seconds ahead of teammate James Wilby.

In the semis, Peaty was timed in 56.88. He's also the current Olympic champion.

Wilby touched in 58.46. Yan Zibei of China was third in 58.63.

Margaret MacNeil, a 19-year-old competing in her biggest international meet so far, surprised Sjostrom in the women's race.

Sjostrom took out a strong pace, dipping under her world-record pace on the first lap, while MacNeil was in fifth.

But MacNeil had the fastest closing lap — 29.06 — of the eight-woman final and touched first in 55.83.

Sjostrom was second in 56.22, denied a record fifth title in the 100 breast. Emma McKeon of Australia earned bronze in 56.61.

MacNeil, who swims at Michigan, is competing on her first senior national team.

After getting upset in the 400 freestyle on Sunday, Katie Ledecky's lone race was the morning preliminaries of the 1,500 freestyle. She breezed through the grueling race in 15 minutes, 48.90 seconds — 2.69 seconds faster than second-fastest qualifier Simona Quadarella of Italy.

The final is Tuesday night.