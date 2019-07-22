Miami takes 3-game skid into matchup with Chicago

Miami Marlins (36-61, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-52, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Richards (3-11, 4.24 ERA) White Sox: Ivan Nova (4-9, 5.86 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The White Sox are 25-20 in home games. Chicago has slugged .407 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a .522 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Marlins have gone 18-29 away from home. Miami has hit 77 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Brian Anderson leads the club with 13, averaging one every 26.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 21 home runs and has 69 RBIs. Yolmer Sanchez is 10-for-38 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Anderson leads the Marlins with 13 home runs home runs and is slugging .425. Garrett Cooper is 12-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .249 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (right shoulder strain), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).