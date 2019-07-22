Rodriguez’s triple leads AZL Rangers to 7-3 win over AZL Royals

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Keyber Rodriguez hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Rangers to a 7-3 win over the AZL Royals on Monday. With the loss, the AZL Royals snapped a seven-game winning streak.

The triple by Rodriguez started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the AZL Rangers a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Derwin Barreto and Alexander Ovalles hit RBI singles.

The AZL Rangers later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Randy Florentino hit an RBI single and Osleivis Basabe scored on a forceout to secure the victory.

Starter Manuel Santiago (2-0) got the win while Adrian Solano (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Royals, Jimmy Govern homered and tripled, driving home two runs.