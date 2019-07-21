McMinn leads Missoula to 4-2 win over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Josh McMinn tossed five scoreless innings, leading the Missoula Osprey over the Great Falls Voyagers in a 4-2 win on Saturday.

McMinn (1-1) allowed one hit while striking out five and walking one to get the win.

Missoula got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Luvin Valbuena advanced to third on a ground out by Jose Reyes and then scored on a single by Cam Coursey.

After Missoula added three runs, the Voyagers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Harvin Mendoza drew a bases-loaded walk and Cabera Weaver scored on a forceout.

Sean Thompson (1-4) went seven innings, allowing three runs and eight hits while striking out five in the Pioneer League game.