Turner’s double leads Batavia to 7-2 win over Mahoning Valley

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Andrew Turner hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning, leading the Batavia Muckdogs to a 7-2 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Saturday.

The double by Turner came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Muckdogs a 5-2 lead. Later in the inning, Milton Smith II hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Ronal Reynoso.

Starter Julio Frias (3-1) got the win while Francis Cespedes (2-2) took the loss in relief in the New York-Penn League game.

Despite the loss, Mahoning Valley is 4-2 against Batavia this season.