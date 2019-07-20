Ortiz, Medina lift Bristol over Kingsport 3-1

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Joseivin Medina singled three times, and Luis Ortiz allowed just three hits over six innings as the Bristol Pirates defeated the Kingsport Mets 3-1 on Saturday.

Ortiz (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing one run.

Kingsport started the scoring in the second inning when Wilfred Astudillo hit a solo home run.

After tying the game in the second, the Pirates took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. Jesus Valdez and Aaron Shackelford hit RBI singles en route to the two-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Michel Otanez (2-2) went seven innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out six and walked one.