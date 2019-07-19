Toplikar leads Augusta to 6-2 win over Greensboro

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Trenton Toplikar hurled 5 2/3 scoreless innings, leading the Augusta GreenJackets over the Greensboro Grasshoppers in a 6-2 win on Friday.

Toplikar (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing three hits.

Augusta got on the board first in the fourth inning when Frankie Tostado hit a two-run triple.

After Augusta added a run in the seventh when Anyesber Sivira got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Tyler Flores, the Grasshoppers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Ji-Hwan Bae scored on an error.

The GreenJackets added to their lead in the eighth when Jeffry Parra hit a three-run home run.

Colin Selby (3-3) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.

With the win, Augusta improved to 4-1 against Greensboro this season.