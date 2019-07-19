Mountcastle’s double leads Norfolk to 9-7 win over Lehigh Valley

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Norfolk Tides to a 9-7 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday.

The double by Mountcastle scored Jack Reinheimer and Zach Vincej and was the game's last scoring play.

Sean Gilmartin (1-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Jose Taveras (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.

For the IronPigs, Jan Hernandez homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Phil Gosselin tripled and singled twice.