Dennis leads Hartford to 9-1 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Matt Dennis allowed just six hits over seven innings, leading the Hartford Yard Goats over the Trenton Thunder in a 9-1 win on Thursday.

Dennis (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing one run.

Down 1-0, the Yard Goats took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth inning. Nelson Molina hit a two-run single en route to the three-run lead.

The Yard Goats later added two runs in the seventh and three in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rony Garcia (2-8) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out six and walked four.

Hartford improved to 6-2 against Trenton this season.