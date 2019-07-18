Watkins, Lester spur Erie to 3-0 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Josh Lester homered and had two hits, and Spenser Watkins allowed just one hit over 8 2/3 innings as the Erie SeaWolves defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 3-0 on Thursday.

Watkins (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked three.

In the top of the first, Erie grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Frank Schwindel that scored Derek Hill. The SeaWolves then added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Lester hit a solo home run, while Kody Eaves hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Azocar in the seventh.

Keyvius Sampson (0-1) went three innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out two in the Eastern League game.

The Flying Squirrels were held scoreless for the 11th time this season, while the SeaWolves' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.

With the win, Erie improved to 3-1 against Richmond this season.