Bennett, Orr lead Batavia to 11-0 win over Auburn

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- J.D. Orr had two hits and two RBI, and Dakota Bennett allowed just one hit over five innings as the Batavia Muckdogs beat the Auburn Doubledays 11-0 on Wednesday.

Bennett (2-1) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.

In the bottom of the first, Batavia scored on a double by Nic Ready that brought home Orr. In the following at-bat, Troy Johnston and Ready scored on an error to give the Muckdogs a 3-0 lead. The Muckdogs then added five runs in the seventh and three in the eighth. In the seventh, Dalvy Rosario hit a three-run triple, while Orr drove in two runs and Rosario drove in one in the eighth.

Tyler Dyson (0-1) went two innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

The Doubledays were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Muckdogs' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Batavia improved to 6-2 against Auburn this season.