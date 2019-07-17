Crim’s run leads Spokane to 5-4 win over Everett

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Blaine Crim scored on a wild pitch in the second inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 5-4 win over the Everett AquaSox on Tuesday.

The play started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Indians a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Obie Ricumstrict hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Jake Hoover.

After Spokane added a run in the sixth on a home run by Luis Asuncion, the AquaSox cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Cash Gladfelter hit a grand slam.

John Matthews (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Everett starter Tim Elliott (0-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.