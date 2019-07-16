Edwards, Rosario and Cordoba lead Lake Elsinore in win

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Xavier Edwards, Eguy Rosario and Allen Cordoba each had three hits, as the Lake Elsinore Storm beat the Visalia Rawhide 7-6 on Monday.

Rosario was a home run short of the cycle, scoring two runs.

Lake Elsinore went up 5-1 in the fifth after Gabriel Arias hit an RBI single, driving in Luis Campusano as part of a three-run inning.

Trailing 7-2, the Rawhide cut into the deficit with four runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run home run by Camden Duzenack.

Lake Elsinore right-hander Gabe Mosser (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Bryan Valdez (0-1) took the loss in the California League game after allowing five runs and nine hits over five innings.

For the Rawhide, Renae Martinez doubled and singled, driving home two runs.

With the win, Lake Elsinore improved to 4-2 against Visalia this season.