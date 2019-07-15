Sports
Ortega scores winning run, Aberdeen beats Williamsport 4-3 in walk-off finish
ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Irving Ortega scored the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Aberdeen IronBirds beat the Williamsport Crosscutters 4-3 on Monday. The IronBirds swept the three-game series with the win.
Ortega scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.
The play capped an improbable comeback for the IronBirds, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Trey Truitt hit a solo home run earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.
The IronBirds scored one run in the seventh before Williamsport answered in the next half-inning when Logan O'Hoppe hit an RBI double, driving in Herbert Iser to take a 3-1 lead.
Kyle Martin (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Alejandro Made (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
