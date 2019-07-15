Snell, Rays to take on Paxton, Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays (55-40, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (59-32, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Blake Snell (5-7, 4.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Yankees: James Paxton (5-4, 4.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

The Yankees are 31-10 against teams from the AL East. New York has hit 150 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Edwin Encarnacion leads the team with 25, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Rays are 22-18 against AL East Division opponents. Tampa Bay has slugged .431 this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .512.

TOP PERFORMERS: Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .489. Gio Urshela is 8-for-29 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 97 hits and is batting .285. Nate Lowe is 10-for-29 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rays: 6-4, .273 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Rays Injuries: Chaz Roe: 10-day IL (hip), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).