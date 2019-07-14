Sports
Barrosa, Marriaga lead the way for Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Jorge Barrosa tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Hillsboro Hops beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 7-3 on Sunday.
Jesus Marriaga doubled and singled twice with three runs for Hillsboro.
Trailing 1-0, the Hops took the lead for good with two runs in the second inning. Ricky Martinez and Nick Dalesandro both drove in runs en route to the one-run lead.
The Hops later added two runs in the third and fourth innings and one in the sixth to secure the victory.
Hillsboro right-hander Deyni Olivero (4-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Alex DuBord (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over three innings.
For the Volcanoes, Ricardo Genoves homered and doubled.
