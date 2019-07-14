Jordan leads Stockton to 6-0 win over Rancho Cuca.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Mitchell Jordan allowed just one hit over seven innings, leading the Stockton Ports over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in a 6-0 win on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Ports and a three-game winning streak for the Quakes.

Jordan (7-5) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

Stockton scored two runs in the second on a two-run triple by Mickey McDonald. The Ports scored again in the sixth inning, when they scored four runs, including a two-run single by Jonah Bride.

Leo Crawford (4-4) went five innings, allowing two runs and seven hits in the California League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Quakes were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Ports' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Rancho Cuca. is 4-2 against Stockton this season.