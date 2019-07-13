Hernandez hits walk-off homer in 10th, Pawtucket beats Buffalo 7-5

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Oscar Hernandez hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Pawtucket Red Sox topped the Buffalo Bisons 7-5 on Saturday.

The Red Sox tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth when Tzu-Wei Lin scored on a wild pitch as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Travis Lakins (3-1) went two scoreless innings, striking out one and walking two to pick up the win. Buddy Boshers (0-2) went one inning, allowing two runs and one hit while striking out one in the International League game.

Sam Travis homered and singled, driving in two runs in the win. Jantzen Witte doubled and singled, also stealing a base.

Michael De La Cruz homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Bisons.