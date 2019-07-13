Wong’s single leads Durham to 11-6 win over Norfolk

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Kean Wong hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Durham Bulls to an 11-6 win over the Norfolk Tides on Saturday.

The single by Wong gave the Bulls a 4-3 lead and capped a four-run inning for Durham. Earlier in the inning, Dalton Kelly scored on an error and Jason Coats scored on an error.

Following the big inning, the Tides tied the game in the top of the next frame when Jace Peterson hit a solo home run.

The Bulls took the lead for good in the seventh when Matt Duffy hit a two-run double.

Aaron Slegers (4-4) got the win in relief while Hunter Harvey (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Peterson homered twice and doubled, scoring three runs while driving in two for the Tides. Mason Williams homered and singled.