Manolas joins Napoli from Serie A rival Roma

Napoli has signed Greece defender Kostas Manolas from Serie A rival Roma.

Napoli confirmed the news on social media on Saturday while club president Aurelio De Laurentiis also posted on Twitter in Italian: "Welcome Kostas!"

No details of the transfer have been released but it is thought Napoli paid Roma in the region of 36 million euros ($41 million) for the 28-year-old Manolas.

Manolas has made more than 200 appearances for Roma since joining from Olympiakos in 2014.