Bassitt expected to start as Oakland hosts Chicago

Chicago White Sox (42-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (51-41, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Covey (1-4, 4.58 ERA,

The Athletics are 27-20 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 148 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the team with 21, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The White Sox are 17-25 on the road. Chicago is slugging .411 as a unit. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a slugging percentage of .545. The Athletics won the last meeting 5-1. Mike Fiers earned his ninth victory and Mark Canha went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Ivan Nova took his eighth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 102 hits and is batting .271. Matt Olson is 12-for-42 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 21 home runs and is batting .275. Leury Garcia has 17 hits and is batting .362 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .250 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .279 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).