New York City FC faces the New York Red Bulls on defensive hot streak

New York City FC (7-2-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (8-7-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC plays the New York Red Bulls on a defensive hot streak after conceding just nine goals over the last 10 games.

The Red Bulls are 4-5-2 in Eastern Conference games. Brian White paces the fourth-ranked scoring team in the league with six goals. The New York Red Bulls have scored 33 goals.

New York City FC is 5-1-6 in conference games. New York City FC is first in the Eastern Conference conceding only 20 goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Royer leads the New York Red Bulls with five assists. White has five goals over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

Maxi Moralez has six goals and seven assists for New York City FC. Heber has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York City FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York Red Bulls: 5-3-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.6 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

New York City FC: 6-1-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.5 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York Red Bulls: Florian Valot (injured), Tim Parker (injured), Aaron Long.

New York City FC: Sean Johnson, Alexander Callens, Heber (injured), Tony Rocha (injured), James Sands (injured), Joe Scally (injured).