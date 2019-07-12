Rodriguez’s homer leads Palm Beach to 10-6 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 10-6 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday.

The home run by Rodriguez scored Nick Dunn to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

The Cardinals later added two runs in the third and six in the fourth. In the third, Dunn hit a two-run single, while Nolan Gorman hit a three-run home run and Nick Plummer hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

Plummer homered and singled, driving home two runs for Palm Beach.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Palm Beach right-hander Perry DellaValle (5-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jordan Holloway (2-7) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and seven hits over three innings.

Demetrius Sims singled three times, driving in three runs for the Hammerheads.