Guance, Curran carry Delmarva to 7-2 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Seamus Curran homered and had two hits, and Hector Guance struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the West Virginia Power 7-2 on Wednesday.

Guance (7-3) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing two runs and four hits.

With the game tied 1-1, the Shorebirds took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth inning. Robert Neustrom hit a two-run double en route to the four-run lead.

Clay Chandler (7-5) went four innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out six and walked one.