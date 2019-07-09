Sanchez, Leblanc lead Frisco to 7-4 win over Corpus Christi

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Tony Sanchez and Michael De Leon connected on back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to a 7-4 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday.

Sanchez hit a three-run shot before De Leon hit a solo shot that gave the RoughRiders a 6-1 lead.

The RoughRiders tacked on another run in the sixth when Ryan Dorow hit an RBI double, scoring Charles Leblanc.

Frisco starter Jonathan Hernandez (4-7) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Yohan Ramirez (1-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing two runs and three hits over three innings.

Abraham Toro was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs for the Hooks.