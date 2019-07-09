Wilson, Breazeale lead Delmarva to 9-0 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Ben Breazeale homered and had two hits, and Ryan Wilson struck out 11 hitters over seven innings as the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the West Virginia Power 9-0 on Tuesday.

Wilson (4-3) picked up the win after he allowed two hits.

In the top of the fifth, Delmarva put up three runs, including an RBI single by Nick Horvath and an RBI double by Adam Hall. The Shorebirds then added a run in the seventh and five in the ninth. In the seventh, Alexis Torres scored on a fielder's choice, while Breazeale hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Josias De Los Santos (1-6) went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out nine and walked two.

The Power were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Shorebirds' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, West Virginia is 3-1 against Delmarva this season.