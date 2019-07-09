The Latest: Pandya goes off with apparent injury

The Latest on the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

India allrounder Hardik Pandya has left the field with an apparent left groin injury at the end of the 16th over.

Pandya was four overs into his spell and he had conceded 17 runs for no wickets.

He is one of only five frontline bowlers in India's team. If Pandya cannot continue to bowl, Virat Kohli might have to join the attack.

New Zealand was 57-1 at the time.

___

11:15 a.m.

India has seized early control of the first Cricket World Cup semifinal, restricting New Zealand to 27-1 after 10 overs.

It was the lowest score at the end of the first powerplay this tournament.

Martin Guptill was the man out for 1, the out-of-form opener edging Jasprit Bumrah to Virat Kohli for a head-high catch at second slip. It was Guptill's fifth single-figure score this World Cup.

It took the Black Caps until the last ball of the eighth over to register their first boundary, with pacemen Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar tying the batsmen down with disciplined bowling and plenty of movement in front of a heavily pro-India crowd at Old Trafford.

Henry Nicholls was 10, and captain Kane Williamson was with him on 14.

Bumrah had 1-10 off four overs.

___

10:10 a.m.

New Zealand has won the toss and will bat first against India under cloudy skies in the first Cricket World Cup semifinal match.

That could be significant, with the team batting first winning all five matches so far in Manchester this tournament.

Paceman Lockie Ferguson returns from a hamstring injury and replaces Tim Southee for New Zealand.

India has also made one change, bringing in right-arm legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal for right-arm legspinner Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

___

9:10 a.m.

The first Cricket World Cup semifinal takes place at Old Trafford, where India is the favorite against New Zealand.

The toss could be all important on Tuesday, with the team batting first winning all five matches in Manchester this tournament. Four of those winning teams won the toss — in the other match, India won after being sent into bat by Pakistan.

New Zealand comes into the match having lost three straight to finish the group stage. Paceman Lockie Ferguson, the team's leading wicket-taker this World Cup with 17, should return from a hamstring problem.

India topped the group-stage standings with seven wins from eight completed matches and has the tournament's leading run-scorer in opener Rohit Sharma (647), including five centuries.

Australia and England meet in the second semifinal match at Edgbaston on Thursday.