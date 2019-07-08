Hernandez’s triple leads Frisco to 14-1 win over Corpus Christi

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Yonny Hernandez hit a bases-clearing triple in the second inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to a 14-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Monday.

The triple by Hernandez scored Charles Leblanc, Michael De Leon, and LeDarious Clark to give the RoughRiders a 3-0 lead.

Frisco later scored in three additional innings, including an eight-run eighth, when Leody Taveras and Brendon Davis hit RBI singles to help finish off the blowout.

Frisco right-hander Ronald Herrera (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cristian Javier (4-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and one hit over 1 2/3 innings.